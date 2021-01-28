HEADLINES

Pakistan must stop chasing western mindset, says PM Imran

Premier says it was a major mistake to take part in someone else’s war

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan needs to stand on its own two feet and embrace the ideology of its own independence instead of chasing after the Western mindset.

“It was a major mistake to take part in someone else’s war,” he said while addressing a gathering in Islamabad held to showcase a docu-drama ‘Paani ke pankh’ that highlights the importance of Pakistan harnessing its hydropower capabilities.

The premier had been referring to United States’ fight against terrorism after 9/11.

“We fell under pressure and took part in their war. First, we took part in the [Soviet-Afghan War] in the 80s and glorified the mujahideen and then after 9/11, we labelled them terrorists and at their bidding began fighting them,” said the premier.

“People thought the more they look like people from the West, the more they will seem moderate,” the premier added. He said that people wanted Pakistan to project a “soft image”.

“What does a soft image even mean? […] Will the world begin to think very highly of us then?” he questioned.

“We must never think of doing something that the West wants. Like when Musharraf spoke of ‘enlightened moderation’,” he stated, adding that the only image Pakistan needs to project is that of an independent nation.

The premier also said that Pakistan must always aim to be self-reliant and not be afraid to have lofty dreams. “This is having an inferiority complex. When a country loses self-confidence, it begins to think of how to please others,” he added.

“As our mindset begins to change, believe me I say this as a man who has seen the world, Pakistan’s tremendous potential will begin to unlock.”

PM Imran said that the main lesson they had learnt from the past was the need to strengthen the nation.

“We have to ready the nation to pay taxes, without which we won’t be able to educate our citizens, take care of their health or improve the infrastructure,” the prime minister continued.

He added that the previous governments had not given due thought to gathering resources for the country. “They thought of their elections instead of making dams,” he said and characterised the 2008-2018 period as the “decade of darkness”.

PM Imran said that in Pakistan, after 50 years two new dams are being built, whereas this should have been an activity that took place “from time to time”.

Previous articleSingapore detains teen for intending to attack mosques
Next articleEducation minister says academic year will begin in August
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. What a shameless man. The man who marries a western Jewish woman. Becomes a playboy in London in his youth. Goes to Oxford instead of local University. Have multiple affairs with western women in his younger days. Today advising others on what mindset they should have.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt committed to protection, welfare of media workers: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has said that the government is committed to making every possible effort for the protection and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan this year, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar on Thursday said that the Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Pakistan this year and Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court orders B-class jail facilities for Khawaja Asif

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday directed the jail authorities to provide B-class facilities to incarcerated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif as per...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt prepares TORs for Broadsheet probe commission

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has prepared terms of reference (ToRs) for the commission to investigate into Broadsheet findings on Thursday. The ToRs for the inquiry commission...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM wants effective plan to address universities’ woes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review issues faced by universities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and directed the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal, Maryam to address PDM’s Hyderabad rally on Feb 9

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday announced a ‘power show’ in Hyderabad on February 9, where the leaders of the alliance, including Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan this year, says Asad...

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar on Thursday said that the Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Pakistan this year and Pakistan...

Court orders B-class jail facilities for Khawaja Asif

Govt prepares TORs for Broadsheet probe commission

PM wants effective plan to address universities’ woes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.