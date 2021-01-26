Kashmiris observe black day on Indian Republic Day

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observed the Indian Republic Day as Black Day on Tuesday to draw the international community’s attention towards unlawful and forcible Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

It also aimed to apprise the world of the continued brutalities and custodial killing of innocent Kashmiris and the unabated massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the people observed complete strike on the call of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) to protest against India’s illegal occupation and state terrorism.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), protest rallies and demonstrations were held in all ten districts to mark the Indian Republic Day as a black day.

The APHC staged a protest in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Indian oppression.

On the occasion, the speakers said India is perpetrating gross human rights violations in IIOJK and also involved in the genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people. The APHC leaders said India will not succeed to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiri people by the use of force and cowardly tactics.

They said peace is not possible in the region without resolution of Kashmir dispute. They also urged the international community to stop India from committing brutalities in the IIOJK. On the occasion, the protesters also burnt the Indian flag.