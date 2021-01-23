CITY

Man killed, another injured in house fires

By APP

FAISALABAD: A man was burnt alive while another sustained injuries in two separate incidents here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, 32-year-old Aslam was present in the house when a fire broke out due to a malfunctioning gas heater and engulfed the entire house in Dijkot area. As a result, he received severe burn injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident, a fire erupted in a house in Nighabanpura due to gas leakage. As a result, Khubaib received burn injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital for treatment.

Rescue-1122 teams extinguished the fires later on.

