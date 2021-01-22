Bid to smuggle 3.8kg narcotics foiled at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Friday thwarted a bid to smuggle 3.8 kilograms (kg) of drugs, worth millions of rupees, at Bacha Khan International Airport and arrested three persons.

The passenger onboard EK 637 was heading to Dubai when, during a search, the law enforcement agency found 3,800 grams of crystal methamphetamine from his possession. The drug was hidden in fibre sheets in his luggage.

According to ASF, the apprehended man is a resident of Peshawar, saying two others accompanying him, including one person from a courier company, were also taken into custody. The LEA further said that the main accused has been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

Previously, a bid to smuggle 4kg ‘white ice’ worth Rs40 million on January 12 had been foiled by security officials at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The security officials at Karachi airport had discovered the ‘white ice’ from a parcel booked for Bahrain. The drug was packed in dry fruit tins and booked for Bahrain by a man named Mirza Asad Baig.