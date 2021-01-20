Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads to a range of 2,750 kilometres.

The statement further added that the test flight was aimed at the revalidating of various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

The successful flight test, with its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCS) Chairman General Nadeem Raza, Strategic Plans Division director general (DG), Army Strategic Forces commander,

National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) chairman and the scientists and engineers.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and services chiefs have congratulated scientists and engineers.