IED attack in Quetta kills 7, injures several

An improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a motorbike set off an explosion in the Hazarganj area of the Quetta on Sunday, about at the same time as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held its rally at Ayub Stadium in the city, resulting in the deaths of seven people and leaving several others injured.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the incident and said that terrorist elements seek to shatter the peace of Quetta in a bid to achieve their nefarious aims. The chief minister also directed authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

The PDM had earlier been warned by government officials that there was a grave security concern and the rally should be delayed. The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had warned of terror threats from the Taliban, and Balochistan government spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani, had said, “Terrorists are targeting political leadership in Balochistan.”

Cellphone services were suspended in the area for security reasons.

Earlier this month, 14 security personnel, including seven Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, were martyred when an Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) convoy was attacked by a large number of terrorists in Ormara.