FATA merger to reduce Senate strength to 100

ISLAMABAD: After the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2018, the number of seats in the Senate will be reduced to 100 once four members from the erstwhile tribal areas complete their six-year term on March 5 next year.

Hence, the election will not be held on the vacant seats because the senators elected from FATA in 2015 will not be replaced as a result of the merger and the fact that all the federating units have an equal share in the upper house.

The Senate election is scheduled for next year. The senators in Pakistan are elected for a six-year term and half of them retire after every three years. Hence, those elected in the 2015 poll will complete their tenure next year. But the senators elected in March 2018 are going to retire in 2024.

Moreover, the number of seats in the House would be reduced to 96 in 2024 after the retirement of the remaining four senators from FATA.