Police produce Jamshoro honour killing suspects before JIT

JAMSHORO: Sindh police on Sunday produced two suspects — who were accused of stoning to death a 24-year-old woman, Waziran, in Jamshoro — before a joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to probe the incident.

According to details, Waziran was stoned allegedly by her husband, Allah Baksh, and his brother. She later succumbed to her injuries. The police are reportedly treating the murder as honour killing.

According to police, Waziran’s father, Gul Muhammad, had earlier testified that her death was an accident but later retracted his statement, claiming that his daughter was murdered by her in-laws.

Muhammad registered a case and nominated his son-in-law and his brother, Kareem Baksh, in the first information report (FIA).

A three-member JIT was constituted to probe the incident which recorded Muhammad’s statement wherein he accused the two suspects of killing her daughter through stone-pelting.

According to the police, National Highway and Motorway Police on June 27 found a mutilated body with severe head injuries near the Indus Highway. The police referred the matter to the local police station which later identified the body as Wazeeran, a resident of nearby Wadda Chachar village.