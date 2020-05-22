India may resort to ‘false flag’ operation, Qureshi tells UN chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday contacted United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the deplorable situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and informed that India may resort to a “false flag operation” to divert the world’s attention from its rights violations in Kashmir.

In a telephonic conversation, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi updated the UN chief on the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

At the outset, the secretary general expressed deep condolences on the plane crash in Pakistan that claimed over 57 lives.

With regard to the situation in IOJ&K, Qureshi conveyed Pakistan’s deep concerns over the grave violations of human rights and intensified military crack-down and moves to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

In this regard, the FM alluded to the recent domicile law, which was in violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The FM said that in the garb of Covid-19 crisis, India was imposing even more stringent lockdown in the occupied territory and further brutalizing the Kashmiri population through fake “encounters” and cordon-and-search operations, extrajudicial killings, and other repressive measures.

Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan remained ready to allow UNMOGIP to authenticate the claim regarding the so-called “launch pads,” if India were to provide any specific information. The Indian allegations were primarily meant to defame the indigenous Kashmir resistance, which was a direct consequence of India’s oppression.

The belligerent statements of the Indian political and military establishment posed threats to peace and security in the region, the FM added.

Apprising the UN chief of intensification of ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC), the FM stressed the important role of UNMOGIP in fully reporting all ceasefire violations.

Guterres thanked the FM for this timely update and comprehensive briefing regarding the situation in Kashmir. He underlined that he was closely monitoring the situation and would play his part in taking up these matters.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Global Initiative on Debt Relief,” for developing countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that debt relief was essentially a tool to help revive the global economy.

The Secretary General informed the Foreign Minister that, together with Canada and Jamaica, his office was organizing a high-level virtual event focused on FfD (Financing for Development) next week. He expressed the hope that Pakistan could participate at the level of the Prime Minister in the event. The Foreign Minister thanked for the invitation.