Afghanistan bleeds in Ramadan

In the last week there have been two major deadly attacks in Afghanistan. One is a hospital in Kabul by Daesh and other at an NDS office in Ghazni by the Taliban. It was hoped the violence would decrease after the peace accord in February and especially in Ramadan but it seems to be static. The only solution now to lower the intensity of violence in Afghanistan is an Afghan owned inter Afghan dialogue. It is inevitable and important or else another wave of civil war and violence awaits just around the corner.

Rimsha Bashir

Islamabad