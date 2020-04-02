Pakistan rejects India’s ‘illegal’ new domicile law for held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Thursday said that Pakistan categorically rejects new domicile law for occupied Kashmir, a day after the Indian government issued new rules, allowing an anyone who has resided in the territory for 15 years to call it their place of domicile.

Under the new law, those who have resided for a period of 15 years in held Kashmir or studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10/12 examinations in educational institutions located in the region are now eligible to become permanent residents.

The announcement came nearly eight months after the Indian government stripped the disputed region of its limited autonomy that had protected the region for decades from demographic changes.

Terming the move “illegal”, a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order, 2020, was a violation of concerned international laws and the Geneva Convention.

#Pakistan strongly condemns & rejects the latest Indian action aimed at illegally changing the demographic structure of IOJ&K. This is a clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

🔗 https://t.co/OqlQuywxNL pic.twitter.com/tNy3tOdMYu — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 2, 2020

The statement said Pakistan had been trying to sensitise the world community to India’s attempt to change the “demography and distinct identity” of Kashmir.

“The latest Indian action, at this moment of [a] global health crisis, is particularly reprehensible as it seeks to take advantage of the international community’s focus on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and further advance Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Hindutva’ agenda.”

The statement called on the United Nations and the world community to take notice of India’s actions and hold it “accountable for its persistent violations of international law”.

Last month, Pakistan had called on India to lift the communication blockade on occupied Jammu and Kashmir and ensure supplies of essential commodities in the valley to contain the spread of Covid-19 and mitigate the suffering of Kashmiris.