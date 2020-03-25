Man arrested in Lahore for spreading fake news on coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Punjab police have arrested one man in Lahore for allegedly spreading disinformation on social media about the novel coronavirus to create panic amongst masses, reports emerged on Wednesday.

According to details, the suspect had falsely claimed that a family in the same neighborhood has contracted a virus. Upon learning of it, members of the concerned family approached police and lodged a case against the suspect.

The police took prompt action and apprehended the suspect from his house.

When asked, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Raza Safdar assured that those spreading disinformation about the pandemic “will be dealt with an iron hand”.