Ex-senator’s sister suspected of spreading coronavirus

LAHORE: The Punjab government is conducting tests of dozens of people after Nazia Gulzar, sister of an influential former senator Waqar Gulzar, was tested positive in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

The patients had attended a gathering at a posh café in the city that was attended by at least 60 people, which could cause the virus to spread in the area, authorities fear. The staff and inhabitants of the house were quarantined following the reports of the positive coronavirus case.

It may be noted here that people, especially the elite, are reluctant in getting tested for the COVID-19.

The family frequently visits other countries and now the district administration has also sealed their house (Gulzar House), the sources said, adding the patient had opted for a private lab to test for the virus.

The result came back positive and was relayed to the health officials and district administration, as all the private labs are interlinked with the health department and district administration.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha also visited Gulzar House and had a meeting with the family. Ranjha confirmed the report and said, “She is a sister of Senator Waqar Gulzar and now she is at Mayo Hospital.”

To combat coronavirus, the Punjab government has banned tourist destinations, including Murree, and limited visits for people at the secretariat and other [public] offices.”

Shopping malls, restaurants, and hotels were to be closed down by 10 pm, and only medicine shops, groceries, factories, mills, and markets would remain open with no restrictions, the chief minister added. Further, a public health emergency was declared in Punjab and Section 144 imposed.

With regard to strategic measures, Buzdar said the provincial government had requested its federal counterpart to help make the quarantine facilities better. In that regard, Punjab “will provide support wherever required and even to any other province if they need it”.

“We will negotiate with the Balochistan government on Taftan as to whether we should set up our camp [there] or facilitate them but we will do whatever we can for our people at the border,” he said.