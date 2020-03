BANNU: The commander of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Adam Khan, was killed when an explosive device planted in a motorcycle went off in Khwaja Darkhel area of Jani Khel on Wednesday.

Police said that Khan was killed early Wednesday morning when he was targeted with a bomb planted in a motorcycle.

Police further said that Khan belonged to the Malik Ishaq group of the outlawed militant organization.

Police have cordoned off the area and started search operation.