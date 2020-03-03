Govt informs SHC about enactment of anti-gutka law in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday informed Sindh High Court (SHC) that legislation pertaining to ban on gutka and other harmful stuff has now officially become law since December last year.

A two-member bench of the SHC headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar heard a petition against making and selling gutka and other harmful stuff.

During the hearing. the counsel of the government submitted a report in the court.

The bench ordered that crackdown against gutka and other harmful substances must be continued while, after passing of the law the complaints on the issue, should go to a trial court.

Justice Salahuddin ruled that all cases will now be filed under the new law. It also remarked that a petition with regard to a lack of enforcement of the law could be filed in the high court.

The petition was filed by Naseem Haider, who during the proceedings died of mouth cancer. After his death, Haider’s sister had informed the bench that her two brothers died unnatural deaths due to the use of gutka and pleaded for a complete ban over the harmful substance.

The court had directed the government in a previous hearing to submit its final report over the legislation on Mar 3.

SINDH BANS GUTKA, MAINPURI

The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill seeking a complete ban on manufacturing, promotion and sale of Gutka and Mainpuri across the province.

The bill states that six years imprisonment and up to Rs200,000 fine will be liable to any person who is found involved in the manufacturing, storage, and consumption of Gutka, Mainpuri across the Sindh.

According to a bill, there will be a complete ban on selling Gutka at educational institutions, hospitals, public transport locations, government and non-government institutions.

Furthermore, the government will take strict action against people found involved in all these above-mentioned activities.