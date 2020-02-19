PML-N asks Fazl to postpone anti-govt drive till Shehbaz’s return

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday asked the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) not to begin its anti-government movement till the return of Shehbaz Sharif to Pakistan.

The request was made during a meeting between PML-N leader and former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the residence of Fazl’s son Asad Mehmood, who is the parliamentary leader of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal in the National Assembly.

Sources in the JUI-F told Pakistan Today that Sadiq asked Fazl to postpone the anti-government campaign till Shehbaz’s return. However the JUI-F chief said he could not trust the PML-N leader anymore and was prepared to launch the movement on his own, they added.

“Sadiq explained the circumstances that had compelled Nawaz Sharif to leave the country. Fazl was a bit reluctant at first but later agreed to consult his party leadership before taking a final decision in this regard,” they added.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the NA speaker said that the opposition was playing its role in parliament and would not resort to any civil disobedience movement.

“The government allies are already distancing themselves from the regime’s failure and it is now walking on thin ice,” he said.

Commenting on PML-N’s participation in the “Movement for Preservation of the Constitution” announced by the JUI-F, Sadiq said that the party’s leadership would take a decision after consulting their workers.