At least four dead as lawyers attack PIC

LAHORE: At least four patients, including a woman, lost their lives after scores of lawyers attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore on Wednesday.

Media reports said that a female patient, Bushra Bibi, who was under treatment at the facility, died as a result of the scuffle. The news of the patient’s demise was confirmed by her son who was present on the scene.

The number of deaths was confirmed by Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Chairman Dr Salman Haseeb who feared more casualties. According to reports, patients were in critical condition and were left attended after the lawyers barged inside emergency wards.

Reportedly, the attacking lawyers were protesting against a “mockery video” wherein some doctors were seen making fun of lawyers. As the video went viral on social media, a large number of lawyers gathered outside PIC.

The protest, however, turned violent as the lawyers initially closed off entry and exit points to the hospital. According to reports and footage, the protesters also damaged equipment inside and broke windows of the hospital as well as cars parked outside.

So Called Lawyers attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore, destroyed the property and terrorised media and patients.#وکلا_گردی_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/AoSM3t2uJJ — Adnan (@RealAddy1) December 11, 2019

The protesters also smashed doors of emergency theatres and staff had to run out to save themselves. Patients, some of whom were in ambulances, were unable to reach the hospital while those receiving treatments were left unattended due to the chaos.

The lawyers also attacked media personnel on the site with stones. A female reporter, Kinza Malik, of a private media house was injured and her phone was snatched from her.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, who had arrived at the hospital, said that “lawyers had tried to kidnap” him. In a video, he can be seen being manhandled by a group of protesting lawyers.

Punjab’s Minister of Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan manhandled by lawyers in Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore. pic.twitter.com/5c8DtVspqV — Loud Rebel™ (@Askari_H) December 11, 2019

Police used tear gas and baton charge to remove the lawyers from the hospital’s premises. The president and secretary of the Lahore High Court Bar Association are currently at PIC and are trying to disperse the angry lawyers from the hospital.

Lahore DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan also arrived at the hospital. He said that those who took the law into their own hands will be dealt with strongly.

According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed the Specialised Health Secretary Nadir Chattha and CCPO Lahore B.A. Nasir to submit a detailed report. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also sought a report from Chief Secretary Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir.

Young Consultants Association (YCA) announced a nationwide strike after the violent protest. YCA President Dr. Hammad Butt said that tomorrow no consultant will be on duty all across Punjab. “The vandalism by lawyers is highly condemnable,” said Butt

It is the second time in less than a month that the medical facility has come under attack. A similar incident was reported on Nov 20 when a public brawl broke out between a group of lawyers and the hospital staff. A lawyer’s body said at the time that the incident took place after some lawyers were allegedly beaten on the premises of PIC.

Following the incident, police registered a case against 12 unidentified suspects including doctors and paramedical staff. The following day, police added anti-terrorism and attempt to murder sections to the FIR.

More to follow