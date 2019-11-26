Govt renews notification of Gen Bajwa’s tenure extension

–Minister says notification has been amended to include word ‘extension’ as appointing services chiefs is PM’s prerogative

–Federal cabinet asserts decision of extending army chief’s tenure was unanimous, civilian govt stands with military leadership

–Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns from post, will represent army chief in court

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday issued another notification pertaining to extension in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure after it asserted that the decision was taken unanimously.

Addressing a press conference, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar and Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, said that after rolling back the previous notification, the summary for a fresh notification was presented before the federal cabinet, which after due diligence, accorded approval to it.

Shafqat said that the cabinet has made amendments in accordance with the Article 255 of Pakistan Defence Services Rules and the word ‘extension’ has been added in the new notification. He added that the prime minister had the prerogative to appoint services chiefs under Article 243 of the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) suspended the government’s notification extending General Bajwa’s tenure until the top court’s hearing on Wednesday. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa observed that “the summary and approval of army chief’s extension is not correct”. The court issued notices to Defence Ministry, federal government and army chief, who is due to retire on November 29 (Friday). The hearing was adjourned until Wednesday.

Following the apex court’s decision, the premier chaired a zero hour meeting of the federal cabinet, where he was briefed over the matter of army chief’s extension in light of the security situation of the country and the ongoing Kashmir crisis.

The cabinet members asserted that the decision to extend the army chief’s tenure was unanimous and the prime minister, being the chief executive of the country, had the authority to do so. They also said that the civilian government was standing alongside the military.

During the meeting, the prime minister reprimanded Law Minister Farogh Naseem for not fulfilling the legal requirements in the matter and ignoring the basic points in the said case. He also sought a summary pertaining to the army chief’s term extension.

The premier was informed that 19 out of 24 members of the federal cabinet had signed the summary and the remaining five members could not do so because they were out of the country. He was further informed that the lack of objections was considered as a sign of approval.

During the deliberations, Naseem tendered resignation from his post and said that he would represent Gen Bajwa in the SC.

Sheikh Rasheed told the presser that Prime Minister Imran has accepted Naseem’s resignation and the former law minister will now present the government’s point of view in court along with Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan.

PM’s aide on accountability Shehzad Akbar separately said that Naseem had resigned as he could not argue the case as the federal law minister. Akbar said that Naseem could once again take up the mantle of the federal minister after the case ended.

The federal cabinet also reviewed a 16-point agenda and the economic situation of the country. It approved the transformation of Postal Life Insurance into a public limited company.

The cabinet members also refused permission for importing goods from India and instead suggested that essential items should be imported from China.