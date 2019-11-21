Imran, Trump discuss Kashmir once again

–PM urges early resolution of Kashmir dispute, reiterates commitment to Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appraised United States President Donald Trump about the crisis in Kashmir and urged him to speed up efforts for peace in the disputed territory.

The premier held a telephonic conversation with the US president, wherein both leaders discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation. The prime minister apprised US President Trump of the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), underscoring that over 8 million people have been under siege for over 100 days now.

Appreciating Trump’s continued engagement as well as mediation offer, Imran stressed that the US president must continue his efforts for facilitation of a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute.

The premier said that the release of hostages by the Taliban in Afghanistan was a positive development and Pakistan was happy that they were safe and free. US President Trump thanked the prime minister for his efforts in facilitating this positive outcome. Imran re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the advancement of Afghan peace and reconciliation process for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Recalling their conversations in Washington and New York, the two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral collaboration, including in relevant multilateral fora. Both leaders thus further agreed to remain in close contact.

On September 23, Imran pressed Trump to restart talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban and said that Washington had a “duty” to calm the Kashmir standoff with India.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Imran told the Trump that stability in Afghanistan means stability in Pakistan. He also urged the US to play its role in ending the Kashmiri crisis. “The most powerful country in the world has a responsibility,” he said, calling India’s clampdown “a siege” and warning that the “crisis is going to get much bigger.”

Trump responded that he would “certainly” help mediate between Pakistan and India as long as both governments asked for this.

On July 23, the Imran met the Trump at the White House on his maiden US visit since becoming the premier.

Trump welcomed Imran’s visit and offered to broker peace in Kashmir besides lauding Pakistan’s increased cooperation in bringing peace to Afghanistan.