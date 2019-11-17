It’s all good between PTI and PML-Q, says Elahi

–Elahi says remarks on Nawaz Sharif’s health were ‘blown out of proportion’

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday put rumours regarding cracks in the coalition to rest, saying the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is an ally of the government and it will continue to maintain such ties with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The former Punjab chief minister said that no one could create a misunderstanding between his party and the government, adding that his remarks on former premier Nawaz Sharif were blown out of proportion.

“Whatever I said about Nawaz was for Imran Khan’s own good,” he added.

Elahi had earlier said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should let Nawaz fly out of the country since the former prime minister was gravely ill. On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazl had told a local media channel that Elahi and he were on the same page when they had last met.

Elahi said that he had contacted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to save the country from descending into political chaos.

Further, Elahi was also part of the government’s negotiating committee responsible for negotiating with the JUI-F chief when the latter brought life in the capital to halt, demanding PM Imran’s resignation.

Although Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak was heading the committee, Elahi and his cousin, Chaudhry Shujaat were instrumental in holding talks with Fazl during the protest.