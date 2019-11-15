Bakhtwar Bhutto Zardari elected as co-chair of Bhutto Legacy Foundation

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Bhutto Legacy Foundation was held at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central secretariat Islamabad in which a resolution was passed to add three names on the board.

According to the resolution, Bakhtwar Bhutto Zardari was elected as co-chairperson of the foundation whereas Bilawal and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari are new board members of the foundation.

Other board members of the foundation include Bashir Riaz, as chairman and Rukhsana Bangash, Barrister Masood Kausar, Prof Ijaz Ul Hassan, Taj Haider and Aurengzeb Barki.