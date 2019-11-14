Extremism in India will lead to its downfall: Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the extremism in India will prove to be the cause of its downfall.

Addressing the eighth convocation of the University Of Wah (UOW), the governor said that the Indian Supreme Court by allowing the construction of Hindu temple at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was caving in to pressure from the Hindu right.

He said that “Hindu fanatics’ in India were usurping the rights of minority communities while Pakistan through its recent efforts, such as the establishment of Kartarpur Corridor had demonstrated its resolve to protect minority rights which he said was in line with the message of Quad-e-Azam.

He said that the day wasn’t far when the Kashmiri people will break away from the shackles of Indian oppression.

The Punjab governor further said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for business centres to be established in all public and private universities.

“We are striving to create an environment in which graduates would not have face problems getting employment.”

As per the prime minister’s vision of Clean and Green Pakistan, he said, all universities have been directed to increase use of solar energy, and provide clean drinking water to teachers and students.

Governor Sarwar concluded his address by saying that through determination, courage and hard work nearly every feat can be accomplished, citing that by following these principles he was able to become the first Muslim member of the British parliament.