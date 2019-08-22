Paraglider passes away in Chitral accident

LAHORE: A paraglider hailing from Lahore died after his glider fell into Dolomos area in Chitral due to gusty winds.

Local police said Khawaja Shiraz Nasir, 35, was flying from Moghlasht to Charira in his glider when it fell from high altitude due to stormy winds. Nasir’s backbone was fractured due to the impact and was rushed to DHQ hospital but he died on the way.

Nasir was the son of Major (r) Shahid Nasir and television actor Sumbul Shahid, and a nephew of popular TV artist Bushra Ansari.

He was associated with paragliding for 10 years and was the founder and chief executive of Adventure Travel Pakistan, a Lahore-based tour operating company specialising in mountaineering expeditions.

The deceased used to bring scores of tourists to Chitral and other northern areas in Pakistan for adventurous activities. His body was sent to Lahore through an ambulance where he was buried on Thursday. His Qul will be offered on Friday at H-Block, DHA, Lahore.

Hindu Kush Paragliding Association expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of Nasir and prayed for eternal peace to his soul.