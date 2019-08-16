SAFMA moot blasts Modi’s fascism

LAHORE: Leaders of leftist parties, civil society and peace activists condemned the annexation of Kashmir by the Modi government and warned that humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) can spiral into a dangerous conflict between Pakistan and India.

They also called upon the people of the region to foil the rising threat of Hindu fascism and other extremist and authoritarian forces.

Addressing the conference on freedom and peace, sponsored by SAFMA and supported by half a dozen leftist parties and organisations, the speakers expressed their concern about the wider ramifications of Hindu communalism and fascism in India, which has endangered not only India’s republican character as envisioned by Gandhi and Nehru but also posed a serious threat to peace and security of the region.

Expressing their support for the cause of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, they condemned unconstitutional and arbitrary revocation of special status of Kashmir and turning IOK into a virtual colony. The conference called upon the international community to stop human rights violations in the occupied state.

The speakers were equally critical about the character of current hybrid authoritarian political structure In Pakistan. They condemned narrowing down of freedoms and violation of human rights and imposition of blanket censorship in Pakistan. The conference called upon the people of the region to work together for the rights of the oppressed people and against the forces of fascism, religious extremism and conflict. Those who addressed the conference included Imtiaz Alam, SAFMA, Farooq Tariq, AWP, Taimur Rehman, MKP, Asif Khan PPP, Hussain Naqi, HRCP, Saleema Hashmi, WAF, Irfan Mufti, SAP and other prominent intellectuals.