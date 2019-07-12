Sadiqabad train accident death toll reaches 24

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The death toll in Sadiqabad train collision has risen to 24 from 21 after a woman succumbed to injuries during treatment at Sheikh Zayed hospital and two dead bodies man were found from the rubble.

On Thursday, a passenger train rammed into a freight train at a railway station near Rahim Yar Khan, killing 21 people and injuring over 80.

The freight train was stationary when the speeding passenger train had struck it at Walhar Railway Station in Rahim Yar Khan, in the southern Punjab province.

Rahim Yar Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Farooq Salamat had said that it looked like when the signal changed on the track, the passenger train went on to the loop line, where a freight train was parked, resulting in the accident.

Following the accident, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the victims and said he was saddened by the news.

Imran ordered Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to “take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure” and ensure safety standards.