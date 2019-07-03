NAB approves another reference against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) executive board on Wednesday approved another corruption reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others for causing a loss of Rs3.77 billion to the national exchequer.

According to the accountability watchdog, Zardari and other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

During the meeting, the executive board also approved references against PPP’s Senator Usman Saifullah and his family members, former director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority Manzoor Qadir, Peshawar Development Authority Chief Security Officer Syed Khalid Amin Shah and others.

It may be noted that Zardari is already in NAB’s custody for his alleged involvement in fake accounts and Park Lane cases.