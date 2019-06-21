UN restores Pakistan’s status as family station for its international staff

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

NEW YORK: The International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) of the United Nations late Thursday night announced that it will be restoring Islamabad’s status as a family station, effectively allowing UN personnel to travel with their families to Pakistan.

A letter from the office of the ICSC chairperson, Larbi Djacta, notifying the development, states: “I, under the delegated authority of the Commission, discontinued the non-family status of the duty station Islamabad, Pakistan effective 14 June 2019.”

The decision is based on the recommendation by the Under-Secretary-General of the UN Department of Safety and Security who evaluated the security situation in Islamabad and recommended the lifting of family restrictions.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has welcomed the decision and termed it as “good news”.

Good news! Based on comprehensive security review, UN restores Islamabad’s status as family station for its international staff. I warmly welcome the decision. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 20, 2019

Lodhi, also, lauded the development.

This is a positive development on which we all worked together https://t.co/7JHMB3BofM — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) June 20, 2019

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General, Major General Asif Ghafoor, saw the decision as “a tangible acknowledgment of the improved security environment”.