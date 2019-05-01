UN adds Jaish chief Masood Azhar to global terror list

–Azhar blacklisted by UNSC after Pakistan and China dropped objections to latest proposal by US, UK and France

–FO spokesman says India trying to present development as a victory but its claims are false

–China says will continue to support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorist and extremist forces

NEW YORK/ISLAMABAD: The United Nations’ 1267 Sanctions Committee on Wednesday placed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar to its global terror list.

Azhar was blacklisted by UNSC sanctions committee after Pakistan and China dropped their objections to the latest proposal put forward by the US, UK and France to designate the Jaish chief as terrorist.

“The Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of [Masood Azhar] to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List,” the UN committee said.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal confirmed the development, saying the UNSC decision entails three steps i.e. assets freeze, arms embargo and travel restrictions.

“The committee procedures allow members to place technical holds to provide additional time for further discussions, and to reach a common understanding on matters under consideration,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

“Many members have placed technical holds on various listing proposals. Pakistan have always advocated the need of respecting these rules and regulations, and has opposed the politicisation of the sanctions committee.

“Earlier proposals to designate Masood Azhar lacked technical criteria … they were aimed at maligning Pakistan and hindering the movement in IHK, and were hence rejected by Pakistan. Those proposals had political agenda.

“Recent proposals [against Masood Azhar] were motivated by Pulwama and aimed to undermine legitimate IHK freedom movement but we will continue to extend diplomatic, moral and political support to the struggle of IHK. India is presenting it as a victory, and as a confirmation of its narrative but these claims are false.”

“Our position is in line with the statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan who clearly stated that there is no space for any proscribed organization or its affiliates to operate from Pakistani territory, our resolve for countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and our National Action Plan,” he said.

CHINA REITERATES SUPPORT TO PAKISTAN:

Meanwhile, addressing a media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang responded to the approval of the listing of Masood by the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council.

“The 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council has detailed criteria for the listing procedures. China always believes that the relevant work should be carried out in an objective, unbiased and professional manner and based on solid evidence and consensus among all parties,” he said.

The spokesman said that on this listing issue, China has been communicating with relevant parties in a constructive and responsible fashion.

“Recently, relevant countries revised and re-submitted the materials for the listing proposal to the 1267 Committee. After careful study of the revised materials and taking into consideration the opinions of relevant parties concerned, China does not have objection to the listing proposal,” he added.

He said that the proper settlement of the above-mentioned issue again shows that in international counter-terrorism cooperation.

“We have to uphold the rules and procedures of relevant UN body, follow the principle of mutual respect, resolve differences and build consensus through dialogue, and prevent politicizing technical issues”.

Expressing support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations, Geng said that China would like to stress that Pakistan has made enormous contributions to fighting terrorism, which deserves the full recognition of the international community.

“China will continue firmly support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorist and extremist forces,” concluded the Chinese official.

India had been seeking Azhar’s listing since 2016, but its latest push came after the February 14 Pulwama attack on the Central Reserve Police Force in India-held Kashmir, which was claimed by Jaish.

Last month, Pakistan issued elaborate and comprehensive guidelines detailing steps to implement the UNSC resolution 1267 to curb terror financing – in a major move that aims at seeking removal of its name from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) ‘grey list.’

Pakistan has been on the ‘grey list’ since June last year for failing to curb terror financing.

In February, FATF—an inter-governmental body whose purpose is development and promotion of policies, at national and international levels, to combat money laundering and terror financing—expressed dissatisfaction with Islamabad’s efforts to implement its plan of action to get its name removed from the grey list.

The major concern of the FATF includes Pakistan’s lack of action or absence of comprehensive plan to freeze assets and impose other restrictions on individuals and entities listed by the UNSC Sanctions Committee under resolution 1267.