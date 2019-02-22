Cabinet approves task force on science and tech

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science & Technology has been approved by the federal cabinet with the purpose to contribute to the process of equitable, inclusive, and sustainable socio-economic development through promotion of education, Science, Technology, Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ESTRIC).

The notification reads, “In pursuance of federal cabinet decision dated 14-02-2019, the federal cabinet has approved the establishment of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science & Technology.

The task force will be led by Dr Attaur Rehman, former minister.

The minister of science and technology would be its secretary, while Syed Yawar Ali, Chairman, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Prof Iqbal Choudhary, Dr Shahid Mansoor, Prof Dr Raheel Qamar, Prof Dr Muhammad Wasay, Prof Dr Shoaib Khan, Engineer Khalid Asghar, Prof Waqar Mahmood, Prof Dr Naveed A Malik and Prof Dr Ehsan Ullah Kakar are among its members.

The task force would prepare national policies and support the development and implementation of projects related to ESTRIC, besides promoting high quality education and research in the field.