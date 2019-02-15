Court acquits suspects in Sana Cheema murder case

GUJRAT: A district court in Gujrat on Friday acquitted all the suspects in the murder of a 26-year-old Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema.

Cheema – an expatriate – was allegedly murdered by her father and brother last year when she came to visit her family in Gujrat. Her murder was widely reported across the globe after an Italian publication made a headline that she was killed for ‘honour’.

Cheema’s father and brother – who were arrested by the police amid an unsuccessful attempt to flee the country – were released by the court on the basis of lack of evidence.

An autopsy report – issued by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) last year – revealed that the victim’s voice box was swollen and her neck was broken.

The report also disclosed that three pieces of green chilli were found in her sound box and thus suggested regurgitation.

It is pertinent to note here that a case was lodged against the suspects under Sections 311 and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code by the police. Later, the police said that the offenders had confessed their crime.

It was reported that she wanted to marry a second-generation Italian immigrant from Brescia – against the will of her family.

Reportedly, Sana’s brother Adnan Cheema was distressed in the police custody for helping his father in the heinous crime.