ECP decides not to publish additional ballot papers for general elections 2018

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday decided not to publish additional ballot papers for the general elections 2018.

In a statement, it was stated that 1,300 papers will be given to the polling station having 1,201 to 1,299 voters. Only three official printing presses will publish the ballot papers, it added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Islamabad will get papers being published from Printing Corporation while Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab will contact National Security Printing Press. Papers from Postal Printing Press will be dispatched to the remaining constituencies in Punjab.

Approximately, more than 21 crore ballot papers will be published for the elections.

ECP spokesman Chaudhry Nadeem Qasim said it is constitutional obligation to hold general elections within 60 days after completion of the term of the present government.

Earlier, ECP had sent a summary to President Mamnoon Hussain to fix the date for the next general elections.

The commission had requested the president that a date for next polls to be selected under the act of 2017 (57) 1 from July 25 to 27.

The commission had earlier decided to hold elections on July 25 or July 26 but it was changed afterwards.

A review report—conducted by ECP—stated that basic facilities have been provided in as much as 367 polling stations across Punjab whereas work to provide same facilities in another 107 polling stations would begin soon.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday estimated an initial cost of the polls at more than Rs20 billion.

Out of the initial estimated cost, Rs 1 billion will be spent for maintaining law and order situation during elections, and Rs 6-7 billion will be spent under the head of election duties while publication of ballot papers will cost Rs 2.5 billion.

The government has assured the commission of provision of required funds to meet election expenditures, said sources

It is the responsibility of the government to make funds available to ensure the conduct of elections, an ECP official said.