Four killed in attack on Iran military check post

TEHRAN: Four “terrorists” were killed after infiltrating Iran and attacking a military check post in a southeastern border area, Iranian officials said on Monday.

The attack took place on Sunday near the city of Saravan, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Pakistani border, in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan, the Islamic Republic’s elite Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

Revolutionary Guard troops fought off the attack and one of the attackers was killed after detonating an explosive vest.

Two members of the Basiji paramilitary force affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards were wounded in the fight, during which one of the attackers was killed after detonating an explosive vest.

The statement said that three assailants had been killed but the ground forces commander later updated the figure to four dead.

He said on state television that the assailants had mounted their attack from “the soil of a neighbouring country” but did not name the country.

In the past, Iran had accused Pakistan of supporting Jaish al-Adl, an extremist group accused by Tehran of links to Al-Qaeda, which had carried out numerous attacks in Sistan-Baluchistan.