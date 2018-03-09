International Women’s Day observed across Pakistan

Internation Women’s Day was observed across the country on Thursday (8 March) with women from various walks of life participating in events held by both government departments as well as the civil society. Following are the few highlights and captions collected from various areas of Pakistan:

Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum held celebration rally on International Women Day at Hyderabad Press Club.

Government Model High School teachers and students in Khanewal held placards during a rally on the International Women’s Day.

Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) supporters held protest demonstration for acceptance of their demands on the occasion of International Women Day at Karachi press club.

Youngsters in Karachi took part in a march to mark International Women’s Day. The day has its importance since it celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

At Empress Market in Saddar area of Karachi, a woman sold dry fruits to earn her livelihood to support her

family at a roadside stall on the occasion of International Women Day.

Artist performed on stage to mark International Women’s Day in Karachi.

In Quetta, women took interest in handicraft stall during a ceremony to mark International Women’s Day.

In Lahore, Pakistani female traffic police officers take part in a motorbike rally to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The female officers of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force saluted during the national anthem at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore.

Provincial Ministers Hameed Waheeduddin, Zakia Shahnawaz and Dr Ayesha Pasha exhibited the draft of 1st Punjab Women Development Policy during a ceremony to mark International Women’s Day organised by Punjab Women Development Department at Awan-e-Iqbal.

In Islamabad, an American Embassy official along with Islamabad Inspector General Police Sultan Azam Temuri presented Outstanding Achievement Award to Islamabad woman police officer Sameena Sarwar on behalf of American Ambassador David Hale during an event to celebrate International Women’s Day at Police Line.

Political workers in Islamabad held placards during the rally organized by Pakistan People’s Party Women Wing Punjab on the occasion of International Wome’s Day outside National Press Club.

An exhibition match between AJK and Peshawar women cricket teams was held on International Women Day

at Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar.

Women took keen interest in stalls during Women Festival on International Women Day held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University in Peshawar.