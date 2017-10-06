Lahore zoo ignores WAZA guidelines in a bid to procure single elephant

LAHORE: At a time when Islamabad administration is thinking about shifting Kaavan, the depressed lone male elephant in Islamabad Margazhar zoo, to an elephant sanctuary abroad for rehabilitation, the Lahore zoo authorities are once again all set to procure one female elephant against the recommendation of World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA).

On the international level, animal experts have been extremely vocal about banning elephants in zoos since the large creature requires expansive space to exercise its muscles, while it is also a social animal that likes to move long distances with a herd. The unavailability of potential mates and the required space to move around has led to cases where the animals have succumbed either to depression or other ailments.

WAZA outlined the rules for zoos regarding keeping an elephant in the accreditation standards and related policies in 2016, which state “Each zoo holding elephants must have a minimum of three females (or the space to accommodate three females), two males or three elephants of mixed gender.”

Earlier this year, the only elephant in Lahore zoo, named Suzi, died on May 13. According to experts she died due to loneliness as she had never experienced the pleasure of living with her own species during her 24 years long stay in the zoo. After the death of Suzi, the then Director of Lahore zoo Mohammad Shafqat had said that this time a pair of elephants would be brought to the zoo instead of a single elephant.

However, according to documents available with Pakistan Today, bidding of tenders for a single female elephant would open on October 9 which would also be advertised through major national dailies.

Lahore zoo Director Hassan Ali Sukhera said that the authorities have decided to purchase one elephant keeping in mind the financial constraints. “International practices may go against the procurement efforts, but we face our own unique circumstances and have our own budget to purchase the animal. For now, we can only afford one elephant since it is an expensive species.” A single elephant was worth Rs 40 to 50 million in the international market, he added.

Sukhera also said, “October 9 will be a big day for Lahore zoo as bidding of tenders will open for local contractors, after which the zoo will have the elephant.”

Replying to a query regarding purchase of elephant from Africa through international tenders, Sukhera said, “The process for international tenders is lengthy while we want the elephant for the zoo at the earliest.” The zoo would not be able to hold international contractors liable in case any harm came to the animal during transportation, so the zoo had decided to involve local contractors in the process, he added.

According to him, the tendering process was lengthy due to which the zoo might not be able to bring the elephant this year. However, he said, “We are putting in our best efforts to make it possible this year.”

Kaavan, a male Asian elephant, is currently chained in the capital city’s Marghzar Zoo after it developed health issues after the death of its mate, named Saheli, in 2012. Ever since, the poor creature, which should have been moved abroad to an animal sanctuary, became a victim of false egos and the stagnant bureaucratic system of the country.

Kaavan’s plight drew a global outcry and an online campaign ‘Free Kaavan’ was launched in 2015, which was signed by 395,245 animal rights advocates across the world, but Lahore zoo is hell bent up on bringing the single elephant to a place which has spelt dread for these magnificent species.