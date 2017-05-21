80 million Pakistanis suffering from physiological, mental illness: Dr Ayesha

Renowned Parapsychologist, Hypnotherapist and Spiritual healer Dr Ayesha Ali said that around 80 million Pakistanis were suffering from physiological, neurotic disorder which results in spiritual, physical, mental and emotional illness all over the country.

Pakistan’s 59.7 per cent of the population consists of young people, who were not receiving equal opportunities in education, health, employment and lifestyle according to the international standards, causing distress and anxiety in young population of the country, said Dr Ayesha in addressing the press conference in National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad here on Sunday.

Dr Ayesha announced, “We would inaugurate the first Mental Health Institute and Treatment Centre (MHITC) of Pakistan in scenic land of nature in Nathiagali of Abbottabad district (KP) on May 22, 2017 to provide the facilities of psychological and mental health to the people of the region”.

She said that already half an acre of land had been acquired for this project to initiate this great cause for serving humanity and providing treatment to the common masses.

Dr Ayesha said that the institute would work on two different components. First, providing training to the newcomers for their capacity building and second, providing treatment to the patients in the hospital.

She said that the state of the art institution was to be equipped with all modern facilities including the trained staff to treat people suffering from psychological and mental diseases in MHITC.

“We would provide them free LTTCP Therapy treatment to our patient according to the eligibility in MHITC Abbottabad,” she said.

Dr Ayesha informed the media person, “We would introduce the ‘Life Changing Package’ to disabled children by providing them modern education facilities including all other life facilities for changing the life of at least 10 children in each phase from a humble background. These projects would be initiated from Lahore”.

She said that in this motivational package, initially only 10 children were chosen from the lower quintile of the society so that the initiative could change their lives through education and by giving them the access to all the facilities so they could achieve their life objectives.

The main purpose of the project would be to motivate the wealthy class so they could benefit the hospital with hefty funds. She said that it would be very beneficial for the efficient running of this hospital if the hospital is provided with regular funds.

She said that lack of resources and warlike like a situation in the past three decades in different regions of the country also caused massive damage, not only to the infrastructure and economy but also to the human element, both socially and psychologically.

Ayesha said that mass trauma events pose a major challenge for the government and sadly, there seems to be no suitable model for effective, timely and affordable care for addressing the psychological needs of mass trauma survivors in Pakistan.

The common theme that had been emerging over the past in respect to the psychological symptoms during war and conflict, were a different type of violence including domestic violence relating to women. The major psychological disorders noted in the population were posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, insomnia, eating disorders, suicide ideation, avoidant behaviours, feelings of despair, helplessness, insecurity, fear and stress. They were commonly noticed also among the people of other politically unstable regions, she added.