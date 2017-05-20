67,399 people killed in terror attacks during past 15 years

Terrorism during past decade and a half has taken a huge toll on Pakistan as more than 63,000 people lost their lives so far. Terrorism in Pakistan has become a major phenomenon from the past decade, relatively declining during recent few years. 62,096 are the number of fatalities from terrorist attacks from 2003 to 2017 and 5,303 is the number of murdered people on sectarian basis from 1989 to 2017.

Besides this, Pakistan’s ‘war on terror’ has cost $118 billion so far, a report by the State Bank revealed in Nov 2016. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its annual report showed that extremist violence cost the country $118.3bn in direct and indirect losses from 2002 to 2016.

“Both economic growth and social sector development have been severely hampered by terrorism-related incidents,” the report said.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan’s net public debt has crossed the Rs18.28 trillion mark, rising about 35pc during the tenure of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Curiously, $118.3 billion, which Pakistan spent on ‘war on terror’, were enough to pay the total loan of Pakistan, if they were not spent to rid of the menace of terror from country in past 15 years.

Every Pakistani owes over Rs115,000 as the country’s pile of total debt and liabilities increased to Rs 23.14 trillion by the end of December 31, 2016, a year-on-year increase of 10pc, according to provisional figures updated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In various suicide bombing attacks in the first five months of 2017, 599 people have been died so far. A total of 256 civilians included 38 in Jan, 114 in Feb, 26 in March, 28 in April and 50 in May this year. 71 personnel’s of security forces included 9 in Jan, 23 in Feb, 19 in March, 16 in April and 4 in May. 272 terrorists have been also got killed included 14 in Jan, 125 in Feb, 62 in March, 63 in April and 8 in May so far.

It is noted that sectarian killing in Pakistan is also another big issue. According to the official record, available with Pakistan Today, 5,303 separate people were killed in 3,045 sectarian incidents which also leaves 9,974 people injured.

According to data, shared with Pakistan Today, 78 people were killed and 71 injured in 29 incidents in 2016. In 2015, 276 killed and 327 injured in 53 attacks. In 2014, 208 killed and 312 injured in 91 sectarian killing incidents from 1989 to 2016.

In 2013, 558 people were slayed and 987 injured in 131 incidents. In 2012, 507 died and 577 injured in 173 incidents. In 2011, 203 murdered and 297 got injured in 30 incidents. In 2010, 509 people lost lives and 1170 were injured in 57 sectarian-based attacks. In 2009, 190 got killed and 398 got injuries in 106 incidents.

In 2008, 306 people were slain and 505 were injured in 97 incidents. In 2007, 441 got killed and 630 got injuries in 341 incidents. In 2006, 201 got killed and 349 got injuries in 38 incidents. In 2005, 160 people were slayed and 354 injured in 62 incidents. In 2004, 187 murdered and 619 got injured in 19 incidents. In 2003, 102 murdered and 103 got injured in 22 incidents. In 2002, 121 murdered and 257 got injured in 63 incidents. In 2001 post-9/11, 261 people lost their lives while 495 were got injuries in 154 attacks.

In 2000, 149 people were killed in 109 attacks. In 1999, 86 killed and 189 injured in 103 incidents. In 1998, 157 killed and 231 injured in 188 sectarian attacks. In 1997, 193 killed and 219 injured in 103 attacks. In 1996, 86 people murdered and 168 injured in 80 attacks.

In 1995, 59 killed and 189 injured in 88 attacks. In 1994, 73 people murdered and 326 got injuries in 162 attacks. In 1993, 39 people killed and 247 injured in 90 attacks. In 1992, 58 people were slayed and 261 got injuries in 135 incidents. In 1991, 47 people killed and 263 got injured in 180 attacks. In 1990, 32 people were subjected to murder on sectarian basis in 274 incidents which also leaves 328 people injured, and in 1989, 18 people killed and 102 injured in 67 attacks.