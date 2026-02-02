Elephant attack claims life of tourist in Thailand park

A wild bull elephant killed a tourist on Monday in central Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park, marking the third fatal incident linked to the same animal, according to park authorities.

The victim, a 65-year-old Thai national from Lopburi province, was taking a morning walk with his wife when the elephant trampled him to death, said national park chief Chaiya Huayhongthong. The elephant involved was identified as Oyewan.

His wife managed to escape the attack after park rangers intervened and drove the animal away, Chaiya said.

“He was the third person killed by Oyewan,” the park chief said, adding that the elephant may also be connected to other unresolved deaths in the area.

Authorities are scheduled to meet later this week to decide how to deal with the elephant. Possible options include relocating the animal or taking steps to modify its behaviour, though officials did not provide further details.

Fatal encounters between humans and wild elephants have been a persistent problem in Thailand. Since 2012, more than 220 people, including tourists, have been killed in such incidents, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Thailand’s wild elephant population has grown significantly in recent years, rising from 334 in 2015 to nearly 800 last year. In response, authorities have begun administering contraceptive vaccines to female elephants to curb population growth.

The latest incident follows several similar cases involving tourists. A Spanish woman was killed last year while bathing an elephant at a sanctuary in southern Thailand, and another tourist died in December 2024 after being attacked by an elephant at a national park in Loei province in the north.