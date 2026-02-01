92 Indian-proxy terrorists killed, 15 jawans martyred as security forces foil spate of attacks in Balochistan

18 civilian also killed in coordinated attacks foiled across Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung, Panjgur, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Tump and Pasni

Interior Minister Naqvi says India behind attacks, vowing to pursue ‘perpetrators and foreign masterminds’

ISPR confirms 133 terrorists eliminated in two days, with sanitization operations continue to find ‘leftover’

Cowardly acts of terrorism aimed at disrupting lives of local populace and development of Balochistan: ISPR

PM Shehbaz, President Zardari and CM Sarfraz Bugti commend security forces’ bravery, reaffirm to

RAWALPINDI/QUETTA: Security forced neutralized 92 terrorists of Indian proxy Finta al-Hindustan (FAH) while responding to multiple attacks across Balochistan while 18 civilians and 15 jawan embraced martyrdom in what Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described as “Indian sponsored spate of attacks”, vowing the authorities would go after every single one of those involved and the “masters behind them”.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing said, “On 31 January 2026, #India sponsored terrorists Fitna al-Hindustan attempted to disturb the peace in #Balochistan, Pakistan, the terrorists carried out multiple attacks around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni.”

Rawalpindi, 31 January, 2026 On 31 January 2026, #India sponsored terrorists Fitna al Hindustan attempted to disturb the peace in #Balochistan, Pakistan, the terrorists carried out multiple attacks around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump,… pic.twitter.com/vT2F7D8VGD — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) January 31, 2026



The statement said, “On behest of their foreign masters, these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the lives of local populace and development of Balochistan by targeting innocent civilians in District Gwadar and Kharan, wherein, terrorists maliciously targeted 18 innocent civilians (including women, children, elderly and labours) who embraced Shahadat.”

The security forces and the law enforcement agencies being fully alert immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, it added.

“Our valiant troops carried out engagement of terrorists with precision and after prolong, intense and daring clearance operation across Balochistan, sent ninety two (92) terrorists including three suicide bombers to hell, ensuring security and protection of local populace,” the ISPR said.

“Tragically, during clearance operations and intense standoffs, 15 brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the statement said.

The ISPR said that sanitization operations in these areas are being continuously conducted and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians and Law Enforcement Agencies personals, will be brought to Justice.

“Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed that the attacks were orchestrated and directed by terrorists ring leaders operating from outside Pakistan, who were in direct communication with the terrorists throughout the incident,” the ISPR said.

“Earlier on 30 January, 41 terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khwarij were killed in Panjgur and Harnai. With these successful operations in last two days, the total number of terrorists killed in the ongoing operations in Balochistan has reached one hundred and thirty three (I33),” the ISPR said.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country, the statement reaffirmed.

Speaking to the media alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday night, Interior Naqvi he said, “India is responsible and behind these “not normal” terrorists attacks. “I can tell you for sure that India planned these attacks along with these terrorists,” he declared, reaffirming that the authorities would go after every single one of those involved and the “masters behind them”.

“We will expose them in the world — the face with which they meet the world and the face with which they support terrorists,” he said. Naqvi said India was the “main country” behind terrorism, saying that it was not only providing financial support to the terrorists but was also aiding them in planning and strategising.

CM Bugti expressed gratitude to Naqvi for rushing to Quetta and chairing a high-level security meeting, while visiting the injured at the Combined Military Hospital. He condemned the killing of women and children from a Baloch family in Gwadar and praised law enforcement and security personnel for their timely response. “The terrorists’ morale may have prompted the attack, but their lethality was low due to the superb rebuttal by our forces,” he said.

Terror Incidents in #Balochistan: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Corps Headquarters Quetta Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Corps Headquarters in Quetta, where he was briefed on the recent terrorist attacks and the overall security situation in… https://t.co/x5KshY633C pic.twitter.com/6n23XXlCQ3 — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) January 31, 2026



Earlier reports indicated that at least 67 terrorists were killed during coordinated operations targeting 12 locations across Balochistan, foiling FAH’s plans. Ten police and security personnel embraced martyrdom while defending the public. State has designated the Balochistan-based terrorist groups as Fitna al-Hindustan, emphasizing India’s alleged role in destabilizing Pakistan.

گزشتہ 12 ماہ میں بلوچستان میں سیکورٹی فورسز نے 700 سے زائد دہشت گردوں کو جہنم واصل کیا ہے، صرف گزشتہ دو دن میں 70 کے قریب دہشت گردوں کو انجام تک پہنچایا گیا ہے۔ آج علی الصبح فتنہ الہندوستان کے دہشت گردوں نے اپنے گرتے ہوئے مورال کو بچانے کے لئے بلوچستان کے مختلف علاقوں میں حملوں… https://t.co/GhUgMr5EG5 — Sarfraz Bugti (@PakSarfrazbugti) January 31, 2026

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar called the attacks a “desperate move” as security forces were closing in on FAH and Fitna al-Khwarij militants. “Our forces were alert, prepared, and fought bravely at all sites,” he said. Tarar condemned the killing of a Baloch family and reaffirmed that the Prime Minister is in full contact, condemning the attacks and underscoring Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorism.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the attacks as “terrorism under foreign patronage,” targeting both the state and civilians. “These elements aim to disrupt development projects, employment opportunities, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he said.

بلوچستان میں دہشت گردی کے حالیہ واقعات پر پوری قوم کو واضح پیغام دینا چاہتا ہوں کہ یہ کسی “حقوق کی جدوجہد” کا نام نہیں، یہ بیرونی سرپرستی میں چلنے والی دہشت گردی ہے جس کا ہدف پاکستان بھی ہے اور بلوچستان کے اپنے لوگ بھی۔ یہ عناصر نہ ترقی برداشت کرتے ہیں نہ امن، اسی لیے وہ مزدوروں،… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 31, 2026

Asif highlighted how terrorist groups recruit youth through social media and fund operations via organized criminal networks, drugs, extortion, and smuggling, vowing to bring all perpetrators and their foreign handlers to justice.

Operations and security measures

CM Bugti visited the Quetta blast site and was briefed by IG Balochistan Muhammad Tahir, commending the timely response of police and CTD. “Anti-state elements will not be forgiven; there will be no compromise on peace in Balochistan,” Bugti asserted. Interior Minister Naqvi also visited Quetta for high-level discussions on law and order, while both leaders attended funeral prayers for martyrs and met their families.

Naqvi praised the bravery of Balochistan’s people and security forces, adding: “The sacrifices of martyrs cannot be forgotten, and the nation salutes them.” Bugti echoed the sentiment, affirming that the state remains committed to protecting the oppressed.

Provincial official Shahid Rind noted that police and FC successfully foiled attempted attacks at several locations, following the neutralization of over 70 terrorists in the past two days. Naqvi also visited Corps Headquarters in Quetta for a security briefing and appreciated the professional response of security personnel.

گزشتہ دو روز میں بلوچستان میں مختلف مقامات پر 70 سے زائد دہشت گردوں کے مارے جانے کے بعد بلوچستان میں چند مقامات پر دہشت گردوں نے حملے کی کوشش کی ہے جس کو پولیس اور ایف سی نے بروقت کاروائی کر کے ناکام بنا دیا ہے۔ اس وقت بھاگنے والے دہشت گردوں کا پیچھا جاری ہے۔ مزید تفصیلات بہت… — Shahid Rind (@ShahidRind) January 31, 2026

Emergency measures were implemented in all government hospitals across Balochistan under Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Health Secretary Mujeebur Rehman. Quetta Trauma Centre and Civil Hospital operating theatres were put on alert, with additional doctors deployed to treat the injured.

Separately, police discovered and neutralized an anti-tank mine and explosive materials on railway tracks in Nasirabad, handed over to the CTD for investigation. Railway tracks have been frequent terrorist targets, with incidents affecting the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express in recent months.

National leadership reacts

President Asif Ali Zardari commended the army and law enforcement agencies’ expertise for foiling infiltration attempts. He paid tribute to the martyrs and injured civilians, affirming that Pakistan will continue operations against enemy elements with full force and unity.

صدرِ مملکت آصف علی زرداری کا بلوچستان میں امن کو درپیش خطرات کے خلاف سیکیورٹی فورسز کی مؤثر کارروائیوں پر اظہارِ تحسین۔ صدرِ مملکت نے فتنہ الہندوستان کے دہشت گردوں کی جانب سے متعدد مقامات پر کی گئی دراندازی کی کوششوں کو ناکام بنانے پر افواجِ پاکستان اور قانون نافذ کرنے والے… — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) January 31, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the security forces’ professionalism, noting the neutralization of 88 leading terrorists over the past 48 hours, including 37 in coordinated strikes across Quetta, Noshki, Dalbandin, Pasni, and Gwadar. The Premier paid homage to the 10 valiant officers who embraced martyrdom, reaffirming that Pakistan’s war against terrorism will continue until its complete eradication.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی فتنہ الہندوستان کی جانب سے بلوچستان کے امن کو نشانہ بنانے کی مزموم کوشش کو بری طرح ناکام بنانے اور دشمن کے ارادوں کو خاک میں ملانے پر سیکیورٹی فورسز کے افسران و جوانوں کی پزیرائی وزیرِ اعظم کی کوئٹہ، نوشکی، دالبندین، پسنی اور گوادر میں 12 مقامات پر… pic.twitter.com/O8mSp9gF3s — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) January 31, 2026

Balochistan Planning Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi condemned attacks on civilians and property, emphasizing that the province will not be held hostage by terrorists. He noted that CM Bugti cut short Islamabad engagements to resume duties in Quetta, demonstrating the state’s commitment. The British High Commission also condemned the attacks, expressing solidarity with Pakistan.

Strongly condemn the damage to public properties & terrorising citizens by a handful of terrorists. Balochistan will not be held hostage by these perpetrators of violence. With public support LEAs have foiled terrorist designs. CM Balochistan cut short his Islamabad engagements,… — Zahoor Buledi (@ZahoorBuledi) January 31, 2026

The UK condemns the terrorist attacks across parts of Balochistan today. Our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and all those affected. We stand with Pakistan in rejecting terrorism and in our shared commitment to peace and security. — UK in Pakistan 🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@ukinpakistan) January 31, 2026

Rise in terrorism and context

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and its factions have frequently targeted security forces in Balochistan. In August 2025, the US designated the BLA and its Majeed Brigade as foreign terrorist organizations.

Earlier this month, the CTD killed six proclaimed offenders affiliated with TTP in Pishin. On January 5, an IED attack in Panjgur killed one and injured 16 others. Despite these successes, Pakistan saw a 34% rise in militant attacks in 2025, with terrorism-related fatalities increasing by 21% year-on-year, according to the Pak Institute for Peace Studies. 699 terrorist attacks were recorded nationwide.

Notable incidents include a two-day operation against militants targeting the Frontier Corps brigade headquarters in Chagai District’s Nokundi area, and a suicide attack at the FC gate in Panjgur. On November 24, three personnel were martyred and 12 injured in a suicide strike on the FC headquarters in Peshawar.

Security analysts lauded the swift and professional response of Pakistan’s security forces has not only thwarted coordinated attacks across Balochistan but also dealt a major blow to Indian-backed terrorist networks. They said that valour and sacrifice of martyrs, coupled with continued intelligence-led operations, underscore Pakistan’s determination to eliminate terrorism and safeguard civilians, development projects, and national security.

Leadership at both provincial and federal levels has vowed to pursue perpetrators and foreign sponsors until justice is served, reflecting the nation’s unwavering resolve to maintain peace and stability in Balochistan.