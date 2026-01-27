US university scholarships with January 2026 deadlines for BS, MS, and PhD applicants

Studying in the United States offers international students world-class education and global exposure, but high tuition and living costs often become a major hurdle. To ease this burden, several American universities provide scholarships aimed at attracting high-achieving international students at undergraduate and graduate levels.

Among the opportunities closing in January 2026 is a merit-based undergraduate award offered by the University of Toledo. The International Rocket Scholarship is available to international students enrolling in bachelor’s programs and does not require a separate application, as eligible candidates are automatically considered during the admission process. The scholarship offers partial funding through a tuition reduction of up to eight thousand US dollars per year and can be renewed for multiple semesters as long as academic performance requirements are met. Its primary goal is to support strong students and reduce the financial pressure of out-of-state tuition, with the application deadline set for January 31, 2026.

For students pursuing graduate studies, the McDonnell International Scholars Academy Fellowship stands out as a fully funded opportunity at the Washington University in St. Louis. This prestigious fellowship is available for both master’s and doctoral programs and focuses on academic excellence, leadership, and global engagement. At the master’s level, selected scholars receive full tuition coverage along with a monthly stipend, relocation assistance, travel funding, and support for professional development throughout the duration of their studies. The deadline for applications is January 31, 2026.

The same fellowship also supports PhD candidates, offering comprehensive financial coverage for the entirety of their doctoral studies. In addition to tuition and living expenses, the program provides funding for academic travel, research activities, conferences, and leadership training. Scholars also gain access to mentorship opportunities and a global academic network designed to support long-term professional growth. Applications for the PhD fellowship are also due by January 31, 2026.

These scholarships present valuable options for international students aiming to study in the United States while minimizing financial constraints. With deadlines approaching quickly, interested applicants are encouraged to review eligibility criteria and submit their applications well before the end of January 2026.