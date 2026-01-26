FM Dar, Bangladesh Adviser discuss trade, economic cooperation in phone call

Deputy PM, Touhid Hossain reaffirm Commitment to deepen multi-sector collaboration

Both leaders also review regional and global developments in telephonic talks

FM Dar and Qatari Minister discuss bilateral, regional and issues of shared interest

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held separate telephonic discussions with Bangladesh’s Adviser for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain and Qatar’s Minister of State Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi on Sunday, strengthening Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements in the region.

According to a Foreign Office (FO) statement on its X account, during the conversation with Bangladesh’s Adviser, both officials reviewed Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, including trade and economic cooperation, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen collaboration across multiple sectors.

They also exchanged views on current regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of sustained engagement to advance shared interests and promote regional peace and prosperity, the FO statement added.

It is notable that on the invitation of the Government of Bangladesh, FM Dar had paid an official visit to Dhaka on August 23-24, 2025, marking the first visit of a Pakistani foreign minister to Bangladesh in around 13 years.

Meanwhile, FM Dar also spoke to Qatar’s Minister of State, Dr. Al-Khulaifi, discussing bilateral cooperation, key issues of mutual interest, and ongoing global and regional developments, according to another Foreign Office press release.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke on the phone with H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi Qatar Minister of State. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) January 25, 2026

These engagements reflect Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to maintain active and productive ties with its neighbors and strategic partners, strengthening cooperation on trade, diplomacy, and regional stability.