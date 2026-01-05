Construction begins on Lahore’s first floating restaurant along canal

LAHORE: Work has officially started on Lahore’s first floating restaurant, marking a new addition to the city’s recreational and tourism landscape along the Lahore Canal.

The project is expected to be completed by June in the current financial year. As part of the development, authorities are increasing the canal’s depth from seven feet to thirteen feet and expanding its width to thirty feet to support the structure.

Construction is being undertaken by HRD, with NESPAK serving as the project’s consultant. The Irrigation Department is also involved in supervising technical and engineering aspects of the work.

Officials from the Parks and Horticulture Authority said the plan features a modern, three-storey floating restaurant designed to become a prominent attraction along the canal.

The facility will be able to host around 80 diners at a time and is aimed at blending tourism with an upscale dining experience.

PHA Managing Director Raja Mansoor Ahmed said the project would enhance Lahore’s visual appeal and strengthen its position as a tourist destination. He added that the estimated cost of the initiative is approximately Rs4.9 billion.