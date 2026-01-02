Grenade blast in Sibi kills one, injures five near Chenak Chowk

Police confirms grenade attack, says explosion reported at around 7:05pm in busy Sibi area

SIBI: A grenade explosion near Chenak Chowk in Balochistan’s Sibi district on Thursday claimed one life and injured five others, police said, triggering heightened security and an investigation into the attack.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Ali Abro told the media that the blast occurred at around 7:05pm and was caused by a hand grenade. “One person expired and five others were injured,” he said, adding that security forces and Edhi ambulances reached the site immediately after receiving information about the incident.

The SHO further told reporters at the scene that six injured people were shifted to hospital, with one victim succumbing to injuries en route.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for the Sibi region Barkat Khosa said the injured were taken to the Teaching Hospital, while the body of the deceased was handed over to his heirs. “Police have tightened security in the area, and further investigation is underway,” he said.

Last month, an eight-year-old child was killed and five other members of a family, including two women, were injured when a grenade exploded inside a house in the Wadh area of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district. Police said two families from Sindh’s Kashmore district were present in the house when unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade into the courtyard, killing the child on the spot.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp uptick in militant violence, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

With an almost 34 percent surge in overall violence, 2025 was recorded as the most violent year for Pakistan in a decade, according to a report by the Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS). The country has experienced a sustained escalation in violence for five consecutive years since 2021, coinciding with the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, with terror-related fatalities among civilians and security personnel rising by nearly 38pc in 2021, over 15pc in 2022, 56pc in 2023, almost 67pc in 2024, and 34pc in 2025.