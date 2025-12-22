China firmly opposes Japan’s nuclear ambitions

BEIJING: If Japan’s domestic right-wing forces are allowed to push for the development of powerful offensive weapons, or even the possession of nuclear weapons, it will once again bring calamity to the international community, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday, when asked to comment on reported claims from of a senior Japanese official that Japan should possess nuclear weapons as well as claims from Japanese Defense Minister that Japan should discuss all options without excluding any in terms of reviewing its Three Non-Nuclear Principles.

China and all peace-loving countries around the world are highly vigilant and firmly opposed to Japan’s dangerous tendencies on the nuclear issue. We strongly urge the Japanese side to abide by international law and its own constitution, cease testing and provocations on the issue of possessing nuclear weapons, refrain from attempting to challenge the postwar international order, and stop rushing headlong down this erroneous path, Lin said.

Spokesperson Lin stated that China is shocked by the open declaration by a senior official in the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office and a close aide to the prime minister that Japan should possess nuclear weapons, as well as the refusal of Japan’s chief cabinet secretary to clarify this matter, and the Japanese Defense Minister’s statement regarding revision of the Three Non-Nuclear Principles.

In light of previous Japanese media reports on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s plans to revise the Three Non-Nuclear Principles, the aforementioned remarks constitute an outright provocation against the postwar international order and the nuclear non-proliferation regime, Lin said.

They pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and stability, and represent a complete departure from Japan’s professed commitment to “pursuing a path of peaceful development,” Lin said, adding that this cannot be dismissed or evaded as mere “personal behavior.” The international community must remain highly vigilant and firmly oppose such actions.

Lin pointed out that remarks from the Japanese side gravely contravene the international legal obligations that Japan is duty-bound to uphold and pose a severe threat to peace and stability, both internationally and in the Asia-Pacific region.

The ambitions of Japan’s right-wing forces to pursue “remilitarization” are blatantly obvious, Lin said. “As is well known, multiple former Japanese political figures have claimed that Japan has the capability to manufacture nuclear weapons. Japan has long produced and stockpiled plutonium far exceeding its actual civilian nuclear energy needs, making it the non-nuclear-weapon state most capable of extracting weapons-grade material. If Japan dares to defy universal condemnation, challenge international justice, and test the bottom line of the international community, we will never accept it,” he noted.

Lin said that in recent years, right-wing forces have continuously pushed Japan to expand its military and strengthen its armed forces. The remarks about nuclear possession made by a senior official in the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office once again expose that these forces are driving Japan toward remilitarization and rearmament.

This development further demonstrates that Takaichi’s erroneous and dangerous remarks on Taiwan on November 7 were by no means accidental, Lin noted. He added that since taking office, Takaichi has vigorously hyped up a “survival-threatening situation,” continuously blurred boundaries in policy, and stepped ever closer to red lines in action, while turning a deaf ear to strong criticism both at home and abroad.

“In fact, insightful individuals in Japan have already issued warnings. We must ask: Where exactly is the Takaichi government intending to lead Japan with this series of steps?” Lin said.