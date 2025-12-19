PM highlights IT, Raast as engines of economic growth and financial inclusion

Premier Shehbaz lauds IT sector’s resilience amid macroeconomic challenges

Says government pushing technical training, tax facilitation, and infrastructure upgrades

Emphasizes on youth employment through digital platforms and emerging technologies

High-level committee to submit comprehensive IT development report within two weeks

Raast facilitates nearly 3 billion transactions worth Rs80 trillion, with 48 million users

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday highlighted the pivotal role of Pakistan’s information technology (IT) sector in driving economic growth, emphasizing that the industry continues to thrive despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

The prime minister also underscored the transformative impact of Raast, Pakistan’s national payment system, in promoting a cashless economy and financial inclusion nationwide.

Chairing a meeting of the private sector working group on IT-led economic development, PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the recommendations presented by the committee headed by Asif Peer, describing them as timely and aligned with the government’s reform agenda. He noted that the gradual rise in IT exports is a positive signal of the sector’s resilience and untapped potential.

The prime minister emphasized that the government is actively working to enhance technical training for the IT workforce, introduce tax facilitation measures, and remove structural bottlenecks to support sustained growth. “All initiatives in technical education are focused on equipping Pakistani youth with globally competitive skills so they can enter the international IT market as an experienced and reliable workforce,” he said.

Focusing on employment generation, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed that further measures be implemented to expand opportunities for youth, particularly through digital platforms and emerging technologies. He also instructed relevant ministries to improve IT infrastructure across the country, noting that the promotion of a digital economy is directly linked to citizens’ access to reliable and affordable internet services.

During the meeting, the prime minister tasked a high-level committee, headed by the finance minister, to review the recommendations and submit a comprehensive report within two weeks. He was briefed on proposals aimed at expanding the digital economy, increasing IT exports, and implementing broader sectoral reforms, including the development of a data-driven governance model.

Private sector participants lauded ongoing government initiatives, including efforts to increase export market share, the full digitization of the Pakistan Software Export Board, the e-Rozgar scheme, and the strengthening of the startup and innovation ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Dr Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja; Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kiani; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar; the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue; and senior officials from relevant departments.

Raast Driving Financial Inclusion and Cashless Economy

In a separate engagement on Thursday, PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the crucial role of Raast, Pakistan’s national payment system, in advancing financial inclusion and a cashless economy. He called for accelerated efforts to encourage businesses nationwide to adopt the Raast platform for payments.

Speaking to members of the Raast Board at the PM House, the prime minister congratulated them on assuming their responsibilities and expressed confidence that they would help improve the department’s performance.

During the briefing, board members reported that Raast had facilitated nearly three billion transactions amounting to Rs80 trillion, with over 48 million consumers and 53 partner financial institutions. The prime minister was informed that Raast, a department of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has most of its members drawn from the private sector based on their relevant expertise.

Board members also briefed the prime minister on plans to transfer all B2G (business-to-government) and G2B (government-to-business) payments to Raast across the country, ensuring that every individual has access to a safe and reliable digital payment platform.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Governor SBP, Raast Board members, CEO, and other senior officials.