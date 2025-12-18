Master Paints black edge Balochistan in sudden-death thriller at Lahore Open Polo

LAHORE: An exciting and closely contested match was played on the third day of the 14th Lahore Open Polo Championship 2025 – Patrons Cup, organized by the Lahore Polo Club, where Master Paints Black defeated Team Balochistan by 7–6 in extra time on sudden death.

The thrilling encounter kept spectators on the edge of their seats as both teams displayed high-quality polo throughout the match. Regulation time ended in a draw, forcing the game into extra time, where Master Paints Black secured the winning goal to clinch a dramatic victory.

For Master Paints Black, scorina Javier Bello delivered an outstanding performance by scoring four goals, while Muhammad Ali Malik contributed two goals and Syed Turab Muhammad Rizvi added one goal to the team’s tally.

On the other side, Team Balochistan’s Marcos Rivarole was the standout player, scoring an impressive five goals, while Omar Asjad Malhi added one goal.

A large number of spectators and families were present at the Lahore Polo Club to witness the exciting contest. Club Secretary Major (R) Amjad Ghafoor and several prominent polo players were also in attendance. The championship action will continue on Friday, with three matches scheduled for the day. The first match will begin at 12:00 pm, followed by the second at 1:30 pm, and the third at 2:00 pm.