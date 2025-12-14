Opinion

Sport meets spite

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
7

Since the Pahalgam incident, the Pakistan-India cricketing rivalry has become the greatest victim of dirty politics. In the Men’s Asia Cup, Indian cricketers refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Their women counterparts followed suit. The same was expected in the match between visually-impaired women teams of the two countries. However, this time, the opponent team did not disappoint. They not only shook hands, but also shared cordial conversations. They showed how politics can be separated from the game. By dis-respecting the spirit of game, the Indian men and women cricket teams are not only discrediting the game, but also spoiling the generations aspiring to be like them.
OM KUMAR
ISLAMABAD

Previous article
Climate ignorance costs
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

7 COMMENTS

  3. You’re so awesome! I don’t believe I have read a single thing like that before. So great to find someone with some original thoughts on this topic. Really.. thank you for starting this up. This website is something that is needed on the internet, someone with a little originality!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan in Jeopardy

The Gaza peace plan, unveiled by US President Donald Trump in September 2025 and later endorsed by the United Nations through Security Council Resolution...

Norway defends envoy’s court visit amid Pakistan’s protest

Epaper_25-12-14 LHR

IMF conditions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.