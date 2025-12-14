Since the Pahalgam incident, the Pakistan-India cricketing rivalry has become the greatest victim of dirty politics. In the Men’s Asia Cup, Indian cricketers refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Their women counterparts followed suit. The same was expected in the match between visually-impaired women teams of the two countries. However, this time, the opponent team did not disappoint. They not only shook hands, but also shared cordial conversations. They showed how politics can be separated from the game. By dis-respecting the spirit of game, the Indian men and women cricket teams are not only discrediting the game, but also spoiling the generations aspiring to be like them.
OM KUMAR
ISLAMABAD
Sport meets spite
