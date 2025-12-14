PN reaffirms operational readiness through firepower display in Arabian Sea

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy reaffirmed its operational readiness and warfighting capability through a successful Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of the FM-90(N) ER Surface-to-Air Missile in the North Arabian Sea, according to Pakistan Navy statement issued on Sunday.

During the firepower demonstration, Pakistan Navy ship successfully engaged highly manoeuvrable aerial targets, thereby reaffirming Pakistan Navy’s war fighting capability and combat potential, the statement said.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Abdul Munib witnessed the LWF at sea onboard Pakistan Navy Fleet unit.

Rear Admiral Munib commended officers and men involved in the firing for their commitment and professionalism. He reiterated Pakistan Navy’s unwavering resolve to ensure the seaward defence of Pakistan and to safeguard national maritime interests under all circumstances.