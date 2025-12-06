Three more declared proclaimed offenders for anti-Pakistan propaganda

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has declared PTI leader Seemabia Tahir, journalists Ahmad Noorani and Jameel Farooqi as proclaimed offenders for spreading anti-state propaganda on social media.

Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Abbas Shah on Saturday issued written orders of declaring Ahmad Noorani, Jameel Farooqi, and Seemabia Tahir as proclaimed offenders.

The court also issued arrest warrants for the above-mentioned accused. The court in its order said, “Despite repeated reminders Ahmad Noorani, Jameel Farooqi and Seemabia Tahir miserably failed to appear in the court.”

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has already submitted the challan of the case in the court. It is necessary to mention here that three separate cases are registered against these persons. NCCIA registered these cases in July and August 2025.

Earlier on Friday, the same court had also declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mirza Shahzad Akbar as a proclaimed offender as he failed to appear in the court in connection with a case filed against him in July 2025.

The court order came a day after Pakistan formally forwarded to the UK extradition requests for former prime minister Imran Khan’s aide Shahzad Akbar and YouTuber Adil Raja.

Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Abbas Shah also issued a written order declaring Shahzad Akbar a proclaimed offender. The court also issued arrest warrants for Shahzad Akbar as he failed to appear in court despite repeated reminders.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had lodged a case against Shahzad Akbar for issuing anti-state statements on his Twitter account.