AI chef redefines Dubai’s dining experience

DUBAI: A new restaurant in Dubai is pushing the boundaries of dining with what it claims to be the world’s first AI chef, Chef Aiman. This latest addition to the city’s tech-forward dining scene presents a futuristic concept in a place known for its culinary diversity, ranging from Michelin-starred fine dining to street food from around the Middle East and Asia.

At Woohoo, the restaurant at the center of this innovation, the menu is driven not by a human chef but by AI trained on a vast collection of recipes, culinary research, and molecular gastronomy. Chef Aiman is designed to create and optimize dishes while balancing flavors with precision. However, the actual preparation and serving of the food remain in human hands, at least for now. Ahmet Oytun Cakir, the Turkish co-founder of Woohoo, shared his belief that AI might one day surpass human chefs in creating exceptional dishes.

Among Woohoo’s menu of international fusion dishes, some creations stand out. One notable example is the “dinosaur tartare,” which aims to recreate the taste of extinct reptiles using DNA mapping. The dish, priced around €50 ($58), is served on a pulsating plate to give the illusion of breathing. Despite its strange appearance, it has been well-received by customers. One guest, Efe Urgunlu, called it “a total surprise” and found it delicious.

The restaurant’s futuristic aesthetic is complemented by AI-generated holograms and sci-fi animations, with a giant cylindrical computer serving as the digital heart of the venue. This mainframe powers everything from the restaurant’s lights to its smoke effects, creating an immersive atmosphere.

Despite the innovation, not all chefs are convinced about AI’s role in the kitchen. Michelin-starred chef Mohamad Orfali, who runs the Orfali Bros restaurant in Dubai, expressed skepticism, emphasizing that cooking requires “nafas,” or soul—something AI cannot replicate. For Orfali, AI may assist with administrative tasks, but it will never take the place of the human touch in the kitchen.

Still, Woohoo has gained a strong following, with customers flocking to the restaurant to experience this new culinary frontier. Cakir believes that the restaurant’s appeal lies in Dubai’s embrace of futuristic concepts and technological innovation, making it a perfect fit for the city’s modern culture.

Dio, a customer, shared her excitement about visiting Woohoo after hearing about its unique concept. She described the experience as extraordinary, highlighting the creativity of the dishes and the overall atmosphere. The restaurant’s social media presence has only fueled the buzz, with Chef Aiman’s avatar sharing tips and recipes, keeping the fascination alive.

In a city where AI is embraced at all levels, Woohoo’s AI chef seems poised to shape the future of dining, offering an exciting glimpse into what might come next in the world of food.