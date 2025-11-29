NEW DELHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has ranked India second-lowest, assigning it a “C grade” due to significant shortcomings in the nation’s economic data, according to its latest annual report.

according to official information on Saturday. The “C grade” designation indicates the presence of serious deficiencies in India’s official statistics. The report emphasized that these flaws create considerable obstacles to the effective monitoring of the country’s economy.

The international financial institution also pointed out a significant technical flaw, noting the absence of quarterly adjustments in India’s economic data compilation.

As per the IMF, the methodology employed by the Indian government to calculate its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) based on income has faced repeated criticism from experts.

The IMF’s revelations have exposed the facade of India’s economy built on artificial data, unraveling the incompetence of the Modi government.